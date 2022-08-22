Public schools in Texas now required to display donated ‘In God We Trust’ posters

School districts across Texas will now be displaying posters of the U.S. national motto "In God...
School districts across Texas will now be displaying posters of the U.S. national motto "In God We Trust."(KTVT via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Students stepping into public schools across Texas may notice new signs for the new school year.

School districts across the state will now be displaying posters of the U.S. national motto “In God We Trust.”

Last year, Governor Greg Abbott signed a law requiring schools to display the motto if someone donated a poster of it. Since then, various groups have been donating posters to districts around the state.

The law requires a public elementary or secondary school or an institution of higher education to display a durable poster or framed copy of the motto in a “conspicuous place” in each building if the poster or framed copy is “donated for display at the school or institution” or “purchased from private donations and made available to the school or institution.”

While some support the new law, others criticize it as a conflict between the separation of church and state – especially since at public schools, not all students are of the Christian faith.

Former President Dwight Eisenhower signed a law in the 1950s making “In God We Trust” the official national motto.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Copper Beech Townhomes in Greenville
POLICE: Shooting investigation leads to car chase through Greenville
Mega Bucks Limited Edition
Craven County construction worker calls lottery win “a game changer”
Stray bullets hit cars and other apartments at a shooting near the Copper Beech Townhomes...
‘It’s supposed to be a safe place and it’s not’: Residents react to Greenville townhome complex shooting
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: More rain on tap Monday

Latest News

COVID-19 antibody treatment
NCDHHS: Uninsured patients can still get COVID-19 treatment
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
Dr. Anthony Fauci, nation’s top infectious disease expert, says he will retire by year end
Winterville Watermelon Festival
Winterville Watermelon Festival returns this weekend
As students return to school, experts are urging parents to get routine vaccinations for their...
Routine children’s vaccinations urged amid decline
The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely...
Body found in reservoir is missing teen Kiely Rodni, authorities believe