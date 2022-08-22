Police release names/charges in weekend car chase through Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville have released more information on a weekend police chase that followed a shooting at an East 10th Street apartment complex.

Noah Boomer was shot at Copper Beech Apartments early Sunday morning. Police say the 19-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries and they believe he was an innocent bystander who was sitting inside his apartment when the shooting began.

In addition to Boomer, nearby apartments and vehicles were hit by the spray of gunfire.

Stray bullets hit cars and other apartments at a shooting near the Copper Beech Townhomes complex. (Mariah Stepp)

The chase began when police arrived at the apartment complex and one car leaving would not stop for them. It ended up on the other side of the city on West Arlington Boulevard with some nine police cars chasing the vehicle.

Interim Police Chief Ted Sauls said today that the car’s driver, 18-year-old Khamani Harris, of Wilson, has been charged with felony flee to elude as well as numerous traffic offenses.

Sauls said Cailan Roberson, of Tarboro, was found in possession of a stolen firearm at Copper Beech. The 18-year-old was charged with resist/delay/obstruct an officer and possession of a stolen firearm.

He said none of those mentioned are students at East Carolina University.

No one has yet been charged with the shooting of Boomer, but police say additional charges are forthcoming.

A resident of the complex told WITN that she called Greenville police two times in the early morning hours to report the loud noise and large crowd.

Police spokeswoman Kristen Hunter confirmed the two calls to the non-emergency line and said an officer responded to the scene within 20 minutes of the calls and cleared about 10 minutes later.

Hunter said there was no indication from the calls that it was an urgent matter or that there was a violent situation unfolding.

Sauls said meetings have already taken place with the apartment complex to enhance safety measures such as improving lighting, hiring private security, and having assigned parking.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.