Police: Harnett County couple charged after baby found buried in yard

Gracie Riddle / Dustin VanDyke
Gracie Riddle / Dustin VanDyke(Harnett County Detention Center)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ERWIN, N.C. - Police in Harnett County say a couple has been charged with murder after the body of their baby was found buried in their backyard.

News outlets report that Erwin police said they’ve charged 28-year-old Dustin VanDyke and 18-year-old Gracie Riddle with first-degree murder.

VanDyke and Riddle appeared in court Monday, were ordered held without bond and will be appointed public defenders.

Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson says police received a report Friday that a baby had died and the death wasn’t reported. With the help of a cadaver dog, police say they found the infant in the backyard.

Police say the death doesn’t appear to be accidental, but investigators are awaiting an autopsy for the cause of death.

