Pamlico County man facing 11 charges after drug raid

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pamlico County man is facing nearly a dozen charges after a raid on his house last week.

Deputies arrested Brandon Peltier of Vandemere on Tuesday after a three-month investigation into drug selling in Pamlico County.

During the search, deputies say they seized crack cocaine, marijuana, 11 guns, body armor, digital scales, and other drug paraphernalia.

The 34-year-old man was charged with four counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substances, two counts of selling Schedule II controlled substances, two counts of delivery Schedule II controlled substances, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia not for marijuana.

Peltier was jailed on a $50,000 secured bond and deputies expect more drug and weapons charges in the case.

