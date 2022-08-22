Pamlico County man facing 11 charges after drug raid

Brandon Peltier
Brandon Peltier(Pamlico Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pamlico County man is facing nearly a dozen charges after a raid on his house last week.

Deputies arrested Brandon Peltier of Vandemere on Tuesday after a three-month investigation into drug selling in Pamlico County.

During the search, deputies say they seized crack cocaine, marijuana, 11 guns, body armor, digital scales, and other drug paraphernalia.

The 34-year-old man was charged with four counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substances, two counts of selling Schedule II controlled substances, two counts of delivery Schedule II controlled substances, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia not for marijuana.

Peltier was jailed on a $50,000 secured bond and deputies expect more drug and weapons charges in the case.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Copper Beech Townhomes in Greenville
POLICE: Shooting investigation leads to car chase through Greenville
Mega Bucks Limited Edition
Craven County construction worker calls lottery win “a game changer”
Stray bullets hit cars and other apartments at a shooting near the Copper Beech Townhomes...
“It’s supposed to be a safe place and it’s not.” Residents react to Greenville townhome complex shooting
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: More rain on tap Monday

Latest News

Havelock vandalism suspects wanted for damaging military aircrafts
Suspects wanted for vandalizing military aircrafts on display
Havelock vandalism suspects wanted for damaging military aircrafts
Men wanted for vandalizing military aircrafts on display
ECU
Students return to ECU classrooms Monday
Goldsboro police investigate sexual assault allegation
Police investigate sexual assault involving teens