NCEL 08-21-22

NCEL 08-21-22
NCEL 8-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Here are your winning lottery numbers

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Copper Beech Townhomes in Greenville
POLICE: Shooting investigation leads to car chase through Greenville
Mega Bucks Limited Edition
Craven County construction worker calls lottery win “a game changer”
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
Police said the 6-year-old entered the roadway, fell to the ground and was run over by a U-Haul...
6-year-old riding bike killed in hit-and-run, police say
The 36-pounds of pot was found in the man's luggage.
TARBORO: 36 pounds of pot found in Florida man’s luggage

Latest News

NCEL 8-21
“It’s supposed to be a safe place and it’s not.” residents react to Greenville townhome complex shooting
Stray bullets hit cars and other apartments at a shooting near the Copper Beech Townhomes...
“It’s supposed to be a safe place and it’s not.” residents react to Greenville townhome complex shooting
POLICE: Shooting investigation leads to car chase through Greenville
POLICE: Shooting investigation leads to car chase through Greenville