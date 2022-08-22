NCDHHS: Uninsured patients can still get COVID-19 treatment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Providers can continue treating uninsured patients with a monoclonal antibody after the product went on the commercial market last week.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says uninsured patients can still be treated with bebtelovimab.

The DHHS says that during the COVID-19 response, patients could not be charged for treatments themselves because they were bought and distributed from the federal government to individual states. However, patients could be charged for administration or dispensing.

WITN is told that when a product goes to the commercial market, insurance and the patient must pay for the product, and that with a commercial cost of about $2,100 per course, uninsured patients would not be able to afford bebtelovimab.

The DHHS says it has created a plan so that people who are uninsured and not a good fit for other authorized COVID-19 treatments can still access bebtelovimab through a state inventory.

“Providers who treat uninsured patients at no cost will be able to request the monoclonal antibody from the state inventory,” the NCDHHS says.

The department urges that people should know their rights when it comes to COVID-19 treatments, which are available regardless of insurance or immigration status.

The state’s current inventory of bebtelovimab is expected to last through the end of the summer if used at its current rate, the DHHS says. Providers can find more information here.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.