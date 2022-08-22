Man charged with stealing 10 guns & jewelry; woman wanted for same crimes

Virginia Pollock & Justin Strader
Virginia Pollock & Justin Strader(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County man has been arrested in connection with a case of stealing guns and jewelry, and a woman is wanted for the same crimes.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Justin Strader, of Winterville, has been charged with ten counts of possessing a stolen firearm, ten counts of larceny of a firearm, felony conspiracy, safecracking, and two counts of misdemeanor larceny. Virginia Pollock, 22, of Greenville, is wanted for the same charges.

Deputies say Strader, who was arrested in Wake County on Sunday, has also been charged with five counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. He is currently jailed in Wake County under a $250,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office says the case began on July 29th at about 10:30 a.m. when deputies responded to a house on Staton House Road outside of Greenville to a report of stolen guns and jewelry. Strader and Pollock were immediately identified as suspects, and detectives recovered eight of the ten stolen guns and some of the jewelry.

WITN is told that Pollock is still wanted and her location is unknown. She is believed to be driving a white Mitsubishi four-door sedan with a cardboard tag.

Anyone with information about Pollock and the case is asked to call deputies at (252) 902-2158 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Copper Beech Townhomes in Greenville
POLICE: Shooting investigation leads to car chase through Greenville
Mega Bucks Limited Edition
Craven County construction worker calls lottery win “a game changer”
Stray bullets hit cars and other apartments at a shooting near the Copper Beech Townhomes...
‘It’s supposed to be a safe place and it’s not’: Residents react to Greenville townhome complex shooting
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: More rain on tap Monday

Latest News

COVID-19 antibody treatment
NCDHHS: Uninsured patients can still get COVID-19 treatment
Winterville Watermelon Festival
Winterville Watermelon Festival returns this weekend
Carlos Whitaker
Greenville man wanted for breaking into vehicles, stealing gun
The monument was pushed down Sunday evening.
Crime scene tape surrounds Confederate monument taken down by Enfield’s mayor