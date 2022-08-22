Man charged with stealing 10 guns & jewelry; woman wanted for same crimes

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County man has been arrested in connection with a case of stealing guns and jewelry, and a woman is wanted for the same crimes.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Justin Strader, of Winterville, has been charged with ten counts of possessing a stolen firearm, ten counts of larceny of a firearm, felony conspiracy, safecracking, and two counts of misdemeanor larceny. Virginia Pollock, 22, of Greenville, is wanted for the same charges.

Deputies say Strader, who was arrested in Wake County on Sunday, has also been charged with five counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. He is currently jailed in Wake County under a $250,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office says the case began on July 29th at about 10:30 a.m. when deputies responded to a house on Staton House Road outside of Greenville to a report of stolen guns and jewelry. Strader and Pollock were immediately identified as suspects, and detectives recovered eight of the ten stolen guns and some of the jewelry.

WITN is told that Pollock is still wanted and her location is unknown. She is believed to be driving a white Mitsubishi four-door sedan with a cardboard tag.

Anyone with information about Pollock and the case is asked to call deputies at (252) 902-2158 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

