“It’s supposed to be a safe place and it’s not.” residents react to Greenville townhome complex shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Residents are reacting to an early morning shooting in Greenville called officers to an apartment complex.

The victim was identified at a 19-year-old man shot in an apartment unit in the 2100 block of Copper Beech Way. He was taken to ECU Health non-life threatening injuries.

“There are college kids living out here. It’s supposed to be a safe place and it’s not,” said Skyelr Reising. She lives at Copper Beech Townhomes and says she called the police for the loud noise and large crowds outside her apartment twice Sunday morning.

She says she was told that officers were too busy to respond to a party at the time. The Greenville Police Department says they aren’t aware of the calls, but they are looking further into it.

When police got to the scene around 3:00 a.m., a line of cars drove away from the complex and when one didn’t stop, Greenville Police officers and Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies chased the car.

One person jumped out of the suspect vehicle near 14th Street and Charles Boulevard. They were arrested a short time later.

The car finally stopped near West Arlington Boulevard and Meridian Drive. Three other people in the car were taken into custody for questioning.

While law enforcement chased the suspect and three other passengers in the car, Mariah Stepp’s ride was left damaged.

“I work very hard to pay my car payment and my car insurance and everything and I walked out there, and I immediately started crying,” recalled Stepp. “My back window was shattered, if someone would have been sitting in my backseat they would have been dead.”

Several other cars and apartments in the area of the shooting were damaged by gunfire, but no other injuries were reported.

“They pay good money to live out here and you can’t walk your dog outside at night because who knows? who knows what’s going to happen?” asked Stepp.

The investigation is still active.

WITN is awaiting the release of any charges and the names of those involved.

