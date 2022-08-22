Holly Shelter forest fire now 90% contained

Crews work to contain forest fire.
Crews work to contain forest fire.(Deric Rush)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters continue to make progress on containing that big forest fire that’s been burning in Pender County for 20 days.

The Juniper Road Two Fire is now 90% contained, according to the North Carolina Forest Service.

The size of the blaze hasn’t grown any in more than a week. It remains at 1,226 acres.

The Forest Service said district personnel will assume command of the fire as they continue to demobilizing crews.

The fire began on August 2nd from a lightning strike within the Holly Shelter Game Lands.

