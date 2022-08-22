Greenville man wanted for breaking into vehicles, stealing gun

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is wanted for breaking into vehicles in Pitt County and stealing objects from them, including a gun.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Carlos Whitaker is wanted for four counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, and three counts of misdemeanor larceny.

Deputies say during the month of July, several vehicles in the Ayden/Grifton area were broken into and different items were stolen, including a gun. Whitaker was quickly identified as a suspect.

WITN is told that Whitaker’s location is unknown, and the sheriff’s office is asking for help finding him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call deputies at (252) 902-2158 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.