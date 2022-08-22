Greenville aircraft center expanding into New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An aircraft equipment distribution and service center based in Greenville is expanding into New Bern after a year of construction.

Pilot John International, formerly Carolina GSE, has announced that it has doubled its space from 20,000 square feet to 40,000 square feet with the support of the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s building reuse grant.

WITN is told that the added space will support PJI’s increasing demand for aviation equipment with increased inventory and storage capacity, and increased space and staff for its ground support equipment service center.

The address for the new facility in New Bern is 430 Executive Parkway.

“I would like to thank the North Carolina Department of Commerce Building Reuse Program, Craven County, Craven 100 Alliance, the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, Tarheel Building Systems, and our awesome PJI team for helping make this expansion project a success,” John Werner, PJI president and CEO said.

“With our expansion complete, we look forward to adding new team members in New Bern.”

More information on the aircraft center can be found here.

