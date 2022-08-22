Goldsboro police investigate sexual assault allegation

Goldsboro police investigate sexual assault allegation
Goldsboro police investigate sexual assault allegation(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:09 AM EDT
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro police are investigating after a teenager said she was sexually assaulted by another teen this weekend.

Officials say officers went out to Wayne UNC Health Care for the report around 8:47 a.m. Sunday.

At the hospital, they spoke with a teenager who said she was sexually assaulted in the 900 block of North Carolina Street.

The 15-year-old said she was assaulted by a male teenager who she says is a 16-years-old.

The investigation is ongoing.

