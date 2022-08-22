ECU football offense coming together, new pieces show their toughness

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football wrapped up the fall training camp portion of the preseason on Saturday.

An interesting offseason for a number of Pirates. Holton Ahlers spent some of it at camp with former NFL quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning.

“It was great. Just having a relationship with them, being able to talk to them whenever. Jaylen Johnson one of our receivers has a little foot thing right now Peyton had. He asked me if I had a good enough relationship with Peyton to ask him what he did, and I did, so I texted Peyton and he responded 5 minutes later and told me little things Jaylen should do,” says ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers, “Little things like that. They have helped me out with. Watching film, having a relationship with them, being able to text them, have them respond with little football tidbits, stuff like that, has been really cool.”

Ahlers has been building up chemistry with his wide receivers and says they are clicking coming out of camp. Johnson who he mentioned, and Isaiah Winstead are two expected to fill starting roles this fall.

“They are as good as anyone I have had,” says Ahlers, “They are super talented.”

Ryan Jones is expected to make another big leap too.

“I feel like mainly I just have more confidence, coming into the season with more confidence,” says ECU tight end Ryan Jones, “Just with the knowledge of the game and the knowledge of the offense we run.”

Running back one and one A are set with Rahjai Harris and Keaton Mitchell. But running back three is still a question mark coming out of camp.

“Marlon Gunn, I think he has nudged ahead a little bit,” says ECU offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick, “He’s got the body, he’s got the physicality to be able to do it. He’s got the understanding I think of football. He’s coming in here a little more advanced than a normal freshman.”

The offense is starting to find itself but still has some room to go.

“We’re not ready but we still got two weeks to go though. So I feel good about that,” says Kirkpatrick, “We’ve been going hard this past week. Coach put it on them. We pushed them to a limit to see if we could break them. Couldn’t break them.”

