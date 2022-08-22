Crime scene tape surrounds Confederate monument taken down by Enfield’s mayor

The monument was pushed down Sunday evening.
The monument was pushed down Sunday evening.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2022
ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - Crime scene tape now surrounds what’s left of a Confederate monument that was torn down a week after Enfield leaders voted to have it removed.

Enfield Mayor Mondale Robinson posted on his Facebook account a video of a frontend loader pushing over the monument that has stood in a town park since 1928.

The newly-elected mayor said by tearing down the monument Sunday night he was saving the town money in the long run. “Not in my town, not on my watch,” the mayor was heard saying as the marble monument came down.

The 10-foot high monument with a Confederate flag carved in the middle was erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, according to UNC Chapel Hill. In later years, additions to honor vets of other wars were added, including World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, and the Persian Gulf War.

“No longer will Black kids be playing in this park and have to wonder why a Confederate flag is flying because it is not flying in this park anymore. No more Mondays will you wake up and see a Confederate monument in a park,” the mayor said.

Enfield Mayor Mondale Robinson posted on his Facebook account a video of a frontend loader pushing over a Confederate monument

It’s not known if the crime scene tape was put up as a safety precaution, or if police are investigating. WITN has reached out to Enfield police and is awaiting a response.

The latest data shows the town’s racial makeup is 85% Black.

The monument was erected in 1928.
The monument was erected in 1928.

