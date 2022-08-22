Craven County intersection to be improved for safety

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A U.S. 70 intersection south of New Bern will be rearranged to improve safety.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says a contractor will close the median opening where Old Cherry Point Road intersects with U.S. 70. The work is expected between Tuesday at 7 p.m. and Wednesday at 8 a.m.

The department says the improvement is known as a reduced-conflict intersection, which lessens the risk of crashes and improves traffic flow.

Drivers will be redirected from either Old Cherry Point Road or the service road on the other side, into turning right onto U.S. 70.

Drivers are urged to slow down and be alert for workers during the improvement.

WITN is told that the change will be temporary, as the NCDOT plans to upgrade this section of U.S. 70 to interstate standards beginning in 2024. More information on the project can be found here.

