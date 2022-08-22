Border Patrol officers discover 1.5 million fentanyl pills hidden in tractor trailer

Over a million fentanyl pills were concealed in a tractor-trailer, Border Patrol agents say.
Over a million fentanyl pills were concealed in a tractor-trailer, Border Patrol agents say.(Port Nogalez Border Patrol)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOGALEZ, Ariz. (AZFamily/Gray News) – Border Patrol agents at the border of Arizona and Mexico discovered hundreds of pounds of fentanyl and other drugs hidden in a tractor-trailer, attempting to make its way into the U.S. over the weekend.

Nogales Port Director Michael Humphries said in a tweet that the 18-wheeler trailer and the vehicle traveling with it held 1.57 million fentanyl pills altogether.

Additionally, 100 pounds of cocaine were found along with heroin and fentanyl powder.

Photos added to the tweet showed that the alleged smugglers attempted to hide the drugs from Border agents using metal boxes and trap doors in the vehicle.

This drug bust comes just days after the same port in Arizona intercepted about 15,000 brightly-colored “rainbow fentanyl” pills strapped to a person’s leg.

Many officials are seeing more of this colorful kind of fentanyl, according to a CNN report.

Authorities are worried this new “trend” could be a way of targeting children and teens into trying the drug.

Copyright 2022 AZFamily via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Copper Beech Townhomes in Greenville
POLICE: Shooting investigation leads to car chase through Greenville
Stray bullets hit cars and other apartments at a shooting near the Copper Beech Townhomes...
‘It’s supposed to be a safe place and it’s not’: Residents react to Greenville townhome complex shooting
Mega Bucks Limited Edition
Craven County construction worker calls lottery win “a game changer”
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Rain remains in the forecast through Sunday

Latest News

Mon Lun pulls a strap to his water stalled car before towing it out of receding flood waters in...
Heavy rain floods streets across Dallas-Fort Worth area
ECU
Students return to ECU classrooms for fall semester
FILE - The deputies were transported to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center, where one...
Oklahoma sheriff deputy serving eviction papers shot, killed
A federal judge has ordered the Justice Department to put forward proposed redactions as he...
Trump seeks special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents
FILE - A memorial to the victims is seen outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in...
Florida school shooter’s birth mom abused cocaine, alcohol