‘Be a giver’: Hospital starts food pantry for patients in need

Canned goods in the hospital's food pantry
Canned goods in the hospital's food pantry(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A health system in Eastern Carolina is working to provide extra care and sustenance for patients.

Staff members at CarolinaEast Rehabilitation Hospital started a food pantry for food insecure patients.

Staff say they were approached by several patients who expressed food insecurities at home due to low income and record high inflation.

The pantry, called R.E.H.A.B., stands for Reaching Ever Heart And Blessing, and accepts canned goods and nonperishables.

“My thing is it just doesn’t start with me. If everybody would just reach out to help one person, you could help one family by just giving. Be a giver. It’s better to give than it is to receive,” food pantry organizer Beverly Kornegay said.

The initiative accepts donations at various buildings throughout the CarolinaEast Health System, but encourages staff and other community donors to drop off donations at the rehab center’s front desk at 2000 Neuse Blvd in New Bern.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Copper Beech Townhomes in Greenville
POLICE: Shooting investigation leads to car chase through Greenville
Stray bullets hit cars and other apartments at a shooting near the Copper Beech Townhomes...
‘It’s supposed to be a safe place and it’s not’: Residents react to Greenville townhome complex shooting
Mega Bucks Limited Edition
Craven County construction worker calls lottery win “a game changer”
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Rain remains in the forecast through Sunday

Latest News

Students return to ECU classrooms for the 2022 fall semester
Students return to ECU classrooms for fall semester
Police: Harnett County couple charged after baby found buried in yard
Police: Harnett County couple charged after baby found buried in yard
Students return to ECU classrooms Monday
Students return to ECU classrooms Monday
Khamani Harris / Cailan Roberson
Names/charges released after Sunday shooting, car chase through Greenville