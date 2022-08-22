‘Be a giver’: Hospital starts food pantry for patients in need

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A health system in Eastern Carolina is working to provide extra care and sustenance for patients.

Staff members at CarolinaEast Rehabilitation Hospital started a food pantry for food insecure patients.

Staff say they were approached by several patients who expressed food insecurities at home due to low income and record high inflation.

The pantry, called R.E.H.A.B., stands for Reaching Ever Heart And Blessing, and accepts canned goods and nonperishables.

“My thing is it just doesn’t start with me. If everybody would just reach out to help one person, you could help one family by just giving. Be a giver. It’s better to give than it is to receive,” food pantry organizer Beverly Kornegay said.

The initiative accepts donations at various buildings throughout the CarolinaEast Health System, but encourages staff and other community donors to drop off donations at the rehab center’s front desk at 2000 Neuse Blvd in New Bern.

