POLICE: Shooting investigation leads to car chase through Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An early morning shooting in Greenville called officers to an apartment complex, and when a car didn’t stop when asked, police chased the car through the city.

The victim was identified at a 19-year-old man shot in an apartment unit in the 2100 block of Copper Beech Way. He was taken to ECU Health non-life threatening injuries.

When police got to the scene, a line of cars drove away from the complex and when one didn’t stop, Greenville Police officers and Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies chased the car.

One person jumped out of the suspect vehicle near 14th Street and Charles Boulevard. They were arrested a short time later.

The car finally stopped near West Arlington Boulevard and Meridian Drive. Three other people in the car were taken into custody for questioning.

Several cars and apartments in the area of the shooting were damaged by gunfire, but no other injuries were reported.

The investigation is still active.

WITN is awaiting the release of the charges and the names of those involved.

