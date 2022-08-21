Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Upper 80s this afternoon will spark storms

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The showers and storms brought to the East by the presence of a stationary front near the coast yesterday will linger through today. Highs will benefit from some early morning sunshine, reaching the mid to upper 80s during the early afternoon. This additional heat will help spark a few more afternoon thunderstorms, however the threat of severe weather will remain low. Winds out of the southwest will also help bolster our afternoon highs, ranging between 5 to 10 mph for most.

The damp pattern will hold through the following work week as the stalled front remains parked near our coast. The consistency of the clouds and rain will keep our daytime highs between 80-85° and overnight lows between 70-75°. The persistence of the rain will help reduce our chances of severe weather on a daily basis. Daily rainfall totals will range between 0.25-0.50 inches. The threat of severe weather will be low due to the consistent nature of the rain.

TROPICS: A tropical wave over the southern Gulf of Mexico has developed into Potential Tropical Cyclone Four, however the NHC is now suggesting the system will fail to gain the name of Danielle. It made landfall early this morning near Brownsville, TX. The system will die out rapidly now that it has moved onshore and shows zero chance of impacting Eastern NC.

Sunday

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. High: 88. Wind SW 5-10. Rain chance 60%.

Monday

Building clouds with afternoon showers and storms. High of 80. Wind S 5-10. Rain chance 70%.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. High of 82. Wind S 5-10. Rain chance 60%.

Wednesday

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High of 85. Wind SW 5-10. Rain chance 40%.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy with rain showers. High of 84. Wind SE 5-10. Rain chance 60%.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.