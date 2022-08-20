WITN EndZone 2022 week one - part two

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High School football - Week One - WITN End Zone -

Wallace-Rose Hill 61, East Bladen 7

Northern Nash 45, SouthWest Edgecombe 6

North Johnston 38, Farmville Central 6

Riverside-Martin 14, North Pitt 8

Greene Central 50, North Lenoir 0

South Lenoir 48, Jones Senior 6

James Kenan 69, Ayden-Grifton 21

East Carteret 34, Swansboro 7

Havelock 42, Croatan 0

