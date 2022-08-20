WITN EndZone 2022 week one - part one

Tarboro, Conley, Rose, South Central, New Bern and West Carteret start 1-0
WITN Endzone Pt1 8/19/2022
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK ONE -

Tarboro 35, Rocky Mount 7

D.H. Conley 17, Wilmington Laney 10

J.H. Rose 50, Wilson Hunt 7

South Central 30, Kinston 28

#6 New Bern 40, New Hanover 3

West Carteret 27, West Craven 10

