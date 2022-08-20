School supplies collected in ‘Stuff the Bus’ event

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - School is soon to be back in session, and teachers are working to make sure every student is provided for.

At Beaufort County Schools’ ‘Stuff the Bus’ event, people of the community pitched in to send students back to school in style.

BCS Teacher of the Year, Casey Schulte, said, “People in Beaufort County are wonderful, they love to give, they have giving hearts, and that’s been the best part about today.”

With the new school year is approaching, ‘Stuff the Bus’ has provided an outlet for every community to come together and give back.

“We don’t want any teacher, we don’t want any child, to not have what they need to be successful in Beaufort County Schools,” said the director of Project Aware, Ashley Padgett.

Not only are students being provided for, but the excitement of school is in the air.

“What I’ve loved so much about today, is getting to see all the students that don’t necessarily go to our school and just seeing the community outreach and that’s the great part about being a teacher is once they’re your kid, they’re always your kid,” said Schulte. “That’s the most rewarding part of my job.”

Beaufort County Schools will welcome student back to the classroom on August 29.

