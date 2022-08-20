POLICE: Mid-day shooting sends man to hospital

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting was reported just before 1:00 in the 500 block of Cleveland Street.

When officers got to the scene, they were notified of a shooting victim at Beauty Land on West Raleigh Boulevard, and determined it to be related to the initial call.

Labuan Royster, 45, was taken to Nash UNC Hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.