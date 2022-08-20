Play of the Week: Herring connects with Marcum

D.H. Conley gets big first win on the road
WITN Endzone Play of the Week 8-19-2022
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Time now for our Play of the Night and we got to give big ups to the new quarterback at D.H. Conley Jason Herring his first career touchdown pass to the big fella Cooper Marcum. Shoutout to Conley for the big road win at Laney. Big first week for the Big Carolina conference flexing its muscles.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Byrd recovers from serious boating accident.
ECU baseball commit to undergo additional amputation
Mega Bucks Limited Edition
Craven County construction worker calls lottery win “a game changer”
This photo provided by the East Pennsboro Township Police Dept. shows Jeremy Lee Pauley. Jeremy...
Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains
The fire broke out just before 2:45 p.m. Thursday.
Funeral home fire heavily damages Greenville landmark
Shaun Sexton
Deputies searching for man last seen by family in 2019

Latest News

WITN ENDZONE WEEK ONE - PART ONE
WITN EndZone 2022 week one - part one
WITN END ZONE - WEEK ONE Pt. 2
WITN EndZone 2022 week one - part two
WITN Endzone Play of the Week 8-19-2022
WITN Endzone Play of the Week 8-19-2022
ECU transfers - new faces
ECU transfers - new faces