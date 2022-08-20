ECU football new faces full of “old guys” set to make an immediate impact

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football has been grinding through fall preseason camp. There are a number of new transfer faces, some familiar, you might want to be on the look for this season.

Like wide outs Jaylen Johnson and Isaiah Winstead.

“That’s why they’re here,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “The touchdown with the one offense was Holton to Isaiah. It was good to see him make that play. It’s going to give him confidence, give Holton confidence.”

“I’ve really liked the guys since they came in. We have got extra work with Holton. Coming together really well,” says ECU tight end Ryan Jones, “They come from D1 programs so they know a standard of winning so having the older guys come in has really helped the whole offense.”

The Pirates are still working out running back number three. Havelock grad, and UNC transfer, Kamarro Edmonds is one of the guys hoping to take the role.

“Kamarro got sick we got the stomach virus or whatever it was. I didn’t think he would get in there Saturday. I didn’t think he would have the energy to go after being out,” says ECU offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick, “He got in there got about 3-4 carriers, pounded some guys that tried to tackle him, caught a ball, we see the talent.”

On defense, transfers are making a solid upperclass group stronger. Like grad transfer Chance Bates at linebacker from Kennesaw State.

“Had the opportunity to work with him before, he’s a special player and did a lot of great things there,” says ECU defensive coordinator Blake Harrell who used to coach at Kennesaw State, “He’s came in, he’s an older kid.”

“It’s like we have three starting linebackers right now,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “Xavier and Myles are the same way. I think Chance is the same way. I think all three of them I would look at as a starter right now.”

West Craven grad, and Charleston Southern graduate transfer, Shaundre Mims fits that mold too on the deep defensive line.

“Certainly excited to have Shaundre here. I think his experience, leadership and just who he is as a solid character guy is going to be so important to that room,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “You know, he’s gonna play for us there is no doubt. He’s got too much motor and too much want to.”

“Keeping guys fresh so we can win ball games in the 4th quarter,” says Harrell, “You think about the games we won last year, how many of those games were close going to the 4th quarter, cause we were fresh up front, because we played a lot of guys we were able to pull it out at the end of the game.”

“Meet the Pirates” is scheduled for Saturday morning from 11:30 to noon.

So be sure to go meet those guys and the others. We will have more on ECU at 6 o’clock.

