Dinosaur Adventure comes to the Greenville Convention Center

one of the displays from Dinosaur Adventure
one of the displays from Dinosaur Adventure(Dinosaur Adventure)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Families looking to enjoy the weekend in Greenville have a unique opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age.

Dinosaur Adventure, a prehistoric exhibit is coming to the Greenville Convention Center Saturday, August 20 from 9 A.M. to 8 P.M, and Sunday August 21 from 9 A.M to 7 P.M

Activities will include a realistic fossil search, Jurassic jeep races, obstacle courses and more.

Tickets start at twenty five dollars with add-on adventure pack options for children. Each child’s admissions will include unlimited activities.

Guests can expect the average adventure to last between two to three hours.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Byrd recovers from serious boating accident.
ECU baseball commit to undergo additional amputation
Mega Bucks Limited Edition
Craven County construction worker calls lottery win “a game changer”
This photo provided by the East Pennsboro Township Police Dept. shows Jeremy Lee Pauley. Jeremy...
Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains
The fire broke out just before 2:45 p.m. Thursday.
Funeral home fire heavily damages Greenville landmark
Shaun Sexton
Deputies searching for man last seen by family in 2019

Latest News

First Alert Forecast For August 20, 2022
First Alert Forecast For August 20, 2022
WITN Endzone Play of the Week 8-19-2022
WITN Endzone Play of the Week 8-19-2022
ECU transfers - new faces
ECU transfers - new faces
Deputies searching for man last seen by family in 2019