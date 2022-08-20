Dinosaur Adventure comes to the Greenville Convention Center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Families looking to enjoy the weekend in Greenville have a unique opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age.

Dinosaur Adventure, a prehistoric exhibit is coming to the Greenville Convention Center Saturday, August 20 from 9 A.M. to 8 P.M, and Sunday August 21 from 9 A.M to 7 P.M

Activities will include a realistic fossil search, Jurassic jeep races, obstacle courses and more.

Tickets start at twenty five dollars with add-on adventure pack options for children. Each child’s admissions will include unlimited activities.

Guests can expect the average adventure to last between two to three hours.

