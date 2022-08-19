Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death

In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the...
In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, Wy., in June 2015. Park officials are investigating after part of a foot, in a shoe, was found floating in the hot spring on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.(Diane Renkin/National Park Service via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Officials in Yellowstone National Park say part of a foot found in a hot spring in the southern part of the park earlier this week is believed to be linked to a July 31 death.

Park officials don’t believe foul play was involved.

The park reported that an employee found part of a human foot in a shoe floating in Abyss Pool on Tuesday.

News of that discovery led a man from Maryland to come forward and report that he and his family had spotted a shoe, floating sole up, in the hot spring on Aug. 11.

Abyss Pool is a 53-foot-deep hot spring west of the West Thumb of Yellowstone Lake.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arturo Marin-Sotelo appears in court on Aug. 18, 2022
Man charged in Wake County deputy murder appears before judge
Parker Byrd recovers from serious boating accident.
ECU baseball commit to undergo additional amputation
Deputies say the jailbreak happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. The white van has “Trinity...
Escaped Wayne County inmate caught in Wake County
The 20-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition
Motorcyclist critical after crash near Greenville Town Common is an ECU student
Clinton Jackson III
Greenville man reported missing now wanted for kidnapping & child sex crimes

Latest News

FILE - Apple said there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that...
You really need to update your iPhone. Here’s how.
Shaun Sexton
Deputies searching for man last seen by family in 2019
A notorious Islamic State member was found guilty of hostage taking resulting in the deaths of...
‘Beatle’ Elsheikh gets life term for deaths of US hostages
Ethel Diehl hasn’t let her age stop her from doing what she loves.
Woman celebrating 100th birthday still raises and sells cattle