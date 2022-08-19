‘We thank you all’: Parker Byrd’s mom shares update on son’s condition

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The mother of Parker Byrd, the ECU baseball commit who was injured in a boating accident on Bath Creek on July 23, shared updates Friday on her son’s condition after yet another surgery.

Mitzi Byrd said Friday afternoon via Facebook that his skin and tissue look good right now and after his last two surgeries, it is possible he could keep his knee, which seemed unlikely before, given the lack of blood flow.

“We still have a ways to go before that decision is finally made and they still have to figure out how to get enough padding around that bone for a prosthetic to fit comfortably BUT I am praising God for restoring the blood flow to even make this a potential possibility!” Mitzi Byrd said.

Mitzi Byrd’s post also says that they were hoping to go home Friday but are waiting on the insurance to approve two wound vacs and holding out hope that may happen Friday, but that it’s starting not to look good.

Still, her post remained optimistic and upbeat, saying that while it has been “the biggest roller coaster of our lives” and how they’ve learned to take it one surgery at time, she knows her son is hearing everyone’s prayers and she believes in miracles.

“I wanted to take a moment to again thank everyone that has sent care packages, donations, cards, gifts, gift cards, visits, meals, etc. Everyone reaching out offering support. People offering their homes to us. Everyone sending Jeff, Parker, Gracen and myself messages of encouragement. Most importantly, everyone that has said a prayer for Prayer. This has truly been the most trying time of our lives but you all have been a glimmer of light in a hard situation. We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts 🙏🏽💙💜”

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.