TARBORO: 36 pounds of pot found in Florida man’s luggage

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Tarboro police say they seized 36 pounds of pot from luggage within a Florida man’s vehicle during a traffic stop.

The Tarboro Police Department says 25-year-old Pablo Carrabeo, of Miami Beach, has been charged with trafficking marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, careless and reckless driving, and speeding.

Police say in the early morning hours of Aug. 14th, they saw a vehicle speeding at 94 mph on Highway 64 East through Tarboro. An officer made a traffic stop, and noticed some discrepancies in what Carrabeo said and his behavior.

WITN is told that the officer was allowed to search the vehicle, and found the 36 pounds of pot hidden inside luggage within the rear cargo of the vehicle along with other items of drug paraphernalia.

Carrabeo was jailed under a $500,000 bond.

