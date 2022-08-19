Seven sites on Lower Neuse & Tar-Pamlico fail Sound Rivers Swim Guide test

Washington waterfront
Washington waterfront(Brandon Hardison/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Four sites on the Lower Neuse and three on the Tar-Pamlico have failed the Sound Rivers Swim Guide test this week.

The Lower Neuse sites that did not pass the safety standards are Glenburnie, Bridgeton, Lawson Park, and Slocum Creek in Havelock.

The Tar-Pamlico sites that did not pass are the Washington waterfront and Havens Gardens as well as Bonner Point in Bath.

WITN is told that data is unavailable for Black Beard Sailing Club on Upper Broad Creek.

Sound Rivers says when sites fail, boaters, swimmers, and their pets should avoid the water or be cautious at the sites because exposure to bacteria-laden waters can cause an increased risk of gastrointestinal illness and skin infections.

Swim Guide is an international water-quality program conducted locally by Sound Rivers, an environmental nonprofit with a mission to keep North Carolina’s waterways fishable, swimmable and drinkable.

Each week, a team of Sound Rivers volunteers gathers water samples at 54 popular recreation sites along the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico river basins, from the Raleigh-Durham area to the Pamlico Sound. The samples are then tested for the bacteria E. coli by Sound Rivers staff, and results are released to the public, providing an easy way to find out where it’s safe to swim.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

