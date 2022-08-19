Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Increasing clouds leads to afternoon showers Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An area of low pressure will move along the southeast coast Friday into early Saturday bringing our next chance of showers. The timing of the rain may shift a bit, but right now it looks like scattered showers will become possible from afternoon Friday through mid morning Saturday. Severe storms are unlikely, but rumbles of thunder may accompany some of the showers. A quarter to an inch of rain is expected for most areas.

The rest of the weekend will remain unsettled with periods of both sunshine and showers. Highs will be in the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures will be lower during any showers. Overnight lows will be within a couple of degrees of 70.

TROPICS: A tropical wave will track towards the southern and then western Gulf of Mexico Friday and Saturday. The NHC has a medium (40%) chance of development as it moves into the southern Gulf early in the weekend. It should not have a direct impact on ENC.

Tonight

Clear skies see clouds increase. Low of 67°. Wind E 3-6

Friday

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms forming after lunchtime. High: 83°. Wind SE 5-10. Rain chance: 50%.

Saturday

Variably cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms. High: 85°. Winds: S 5-10. Rain chance 40%.

Sunday

Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms. High: 86°. Winds S 5-10. Rain chance 40%.

Monday

Variably cloudy with showers and storms. High of 86. Wind S 5-10. Rain chance 50%.

