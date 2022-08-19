Pender County forest fire now 79% contained

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Crews continue to make progress on containing that big forest fire burning in the Holly Shelter Game Lands.

The North Carolina Forest Service said the Juniper Road Two Fire is now 79% contained and remains at 1,226 acres.

The fire began on August 2nd and was caused by a lightning strike within the Holly Shelter Game Lands.

Foresters are hoping that rainfall today, and through the weekend, will help extinguish the remaining hot spots that have been detected with infrared drones.

With 79% containment, the state is continuing to demobilize resources that have been battling the blaze.

The Forest Service says temporary flight restrictions for all civilian aircraft, including drones, within five miles of the fire remain in place.

