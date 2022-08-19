One man & child arrested in Edgecombe Co. shooting; another man still at large

Johnquavius McKinney and Rodrikus Dozier
Johnquavius McKinney and Rodrikus Dozier(Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies say a man is still at large after another man and child were arrested in the case of a shooting.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Johnquavius McKinney has been arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, simple possession of schedule VI substance, resisting, obstructing, and delaying. He is jailed on a $7,500 secured bond.

WITN is told the child was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a handgun by a minor, simple possession of schedule VI substance, resisting, obstructing, and delaying. They were brought to the Pitt County Juvenile Detention Center.

Finally, deputies say Rodrikus Dozier is wanted for felony fleeing and eluding, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun, driving while license revoked, failure to heed to blue lights and siren, and resisting, obstructing, and delaying.

Deputies say they responded to an address in Tarboro to help police there with a shooting on Thursday. A vehicle that could have been the suspects’ passed a deputy on N. Main Street near the town hall and he tried to stop them. Deputies chased the vehicle in Princeville and the chase ended on Tolbert Place.

WITN is told that two of the three, McKinney and the child, were arrested, but Dozier is still at large. K-9s helped deputies find a stolen Glock 9mm handgun in the area where the suspects ran and the gun came back as stolen from Greenville.

