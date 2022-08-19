McDonald’s testing chicken Big Mac in the US

This sandwich comes with special sauce, shredded lettuce, American cheese, pickles and a sesame seed bun – just like the Big Macs that have been sold since 1968.(McDonald's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(CNN) – McDonald’s is looking to spread its wings – with chickens.

The fast-food giant is testing a chicken version of its legendary Big Mac.

This sandwich, which has been available in the United Kingdom for part of this year, comes with special sauce, shredded lettuce, American cheese, pickles and a sesame seed bun – just like the Big Macs that have been sold since 1968.

But instead of beef, these sandwiches feature a pair of tempura chicken patties.

These chicken Big Macs will be served in Miami-area restaurants soon.

Company officials said if sales and reviews are good, they could eventually be sold nationwide.

