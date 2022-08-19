Martin County Sheriff’s Office awarded grant for critical lifesaving equipment

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina law enforcement agency has received new lifesaving equipment thanks to a grant.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office purchased 10 automatic defibrillators after receiving a $13,120 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The new automatic defibrillators will provide deputies with the tools needed to help save someone’s life during a cardiac emergency and ultimately improves the lifesaving capabilities first responders have when called into action.

“We are thankful to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Greenville, NC for providing us with this invaluable funding,” said Sheriff Tim Manning. “The added benefit of having the very best equipment on hand means everything because in an emergency, every second counts.”

