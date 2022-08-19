Man dead after being hit by car while walking in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man crossing the street in Rocky Mount Thursday night is dead after police say a car hit him.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says 50-year-old Bernard Grant was hit by a Nissan sedan driven by 18-year-old Jerrod Jones.

Police say they responded to the accident at the intersection of East Grand Avenue and Park Avenue around 10:00 p.m. Thursday.

WITN is told that Grant was brought to Nash General Hospital and then transferred to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville where he died.

Police are investigating the crash. If anyone has any information about this case, they should call police at (252)-972-1481.

