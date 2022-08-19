LIVE: Funeral held for Wake County deputy in Raleigh

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) — Family, friends, and community members came together this morning to honor the life of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd.

Deputy Byrd was found dead last Friday around 1:00 a.m. in southeastern Wake County.

His funeral began at 11 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church in Raleigh.

The Raleigh Police Department shut down Glenwood Avenue beginning at 10:30 a.m. Shortly after the road closure, Byrd’s casket was placed on a caisson led by State Highway Patrol’s Caisson Unit and taken to the church. Members of the sheriff’s office served as pallbearers.

Following the service, law enforcement will follow the hearse carrying Byrd’s remains to Brown-Wynne Funeral Home at 300 Saint Mary’s St.

Authorities say they expect to make more arrests in the case of his death as the investigation continues..

On Thursday, Arturo Marin-Sotelo was charged with the murder.

The 29-year-old suspect made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon at the Wake County Courthouse.

A judge appointed a capital defender for Marin-Sotelo, ordered him held without bond, and set September 8th as his next court date.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arturo Marin-Sotelo appears in court on Aug. 18, 2022
Man charged in Wake County deputy murder appears before judge
Parker Byrd recovers from serious boating accident.
ECU baseball commit to undergo additional amputation
Deputies say the jailbreak happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. The white van has “Trinity...
Escaped Wayne County inmate caught in Wake County
The 20-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition
Motorcyclist critical after crash near Greenville Town Common is an ECU student
Clinton Jackson III
Greenville man reported missing now wanted for kidnapping & child sex crimes

Latest News

Shaun Sexton
Deputies searching for man last seen by family in 2019
GUC hits another safety milestone
New maps from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were released Friday morning.
All of Eastern Carolina again high-risk for spread of COVID-19
Martin County Sheriff’s Office purchased 10 automatic defibrillators after receiving a $13,120...
Martin County Sheriff’s Office awarded grant for critical lifesaving equipment