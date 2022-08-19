LIVE: Funeral held for Wake County deputy in Raleigh

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) — Family, friends, and community members came together this morning to honor the life of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd.

Deputy Byrd was found dead last Friday around 1:00 a.m. in southeastern Wake County.

His funeral began at 11 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church in Raleigh.

The Raleigh Police Department shut down Glenwood Avenue beginning at 10:30 a.m. Shortly after the road closure, Byrd’s casket was placed on a caisson led by State Highway Patrol’s Caisson Unit and taken to the church. Members of the sheriff’s office served as pallbearers.

Following the service, law enforcement will follow the hearse carrying Byrd’s remains to Brown-Wynne Funeral Home at 300 Saint Mary’s St.

Authorities say they expect to make more arrests in the case of his death as the investigation continues..

On Thursday, Arturo Marin-Sotelo was charged with the murder.

The 29-year-old suspect made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon at the Wake County Courthouse.

A judge appointed a capital defender for Marin-Sotelo, ordered him held without bond, and set September 8th as his next court date.

