Little Pink Houses of Hope offers retreat for cancer patients & families

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - An organization that helps cancer patients enjoy life and forget about their diagnosis for a while has been working hard to make that happen in Eastern Carolina.

Little Pink Houses of Hope hosted its 10th annual retreat Thursday.

For many participating in the special event, life has been difficult for months on end, but a trip to the coast can sometimes be just what the doctor ordered.

An attendee of the event said the whole week has been the best bonding experience for them and their whole family after a hard two years.

Even through the pain and hardship that cancer brings, Little Pink Houses of Hope is on a mission to break through barriers and provide a loving and supportive environment.

Coordinator Dawn Walker says they offer breast cancer patients and their families a vacation retreat.

“It’s just a time for them to get away from their cancer, routine, get away from their doctor’s appointments, and get away from all the stuff that goes along with cancer,” Walker says.

The retreat includes many activities and experiences for breast cancer patients to bond over with their own families and other families experiencing similar challenges.

From activities on the beach, cruises on calm waters, and every meal taken care of, Little Pink Houses of Hope focuses on supporting each patient and family that comes through the retreat.

For many, the 10th annual retreat is the highlight of their year as they make friends that will last a lifetime.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.