GUC hits another safety milestone

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the eighth time in its 117-year history, Greenville Utilities(GUC) has achieved an important safety milestone.

GUC has reached one million consecutive man hours without a lost workday due to injury. The company previously hit the three-million-hour mark in 2020.

GUC tells WITN that it places a high value on employee safety, prioritizing working safely and keeping their customers safe and has invested in a strong award-winning safety program with several processes to ensure employees work together to identify and control exposures to hazards.

“Our employees are our greatest asset,” said General Manager/CEO Tony Cannon. “Nothing is more important than keeping our employees and our customers safe. It’s part of our mission statement: Greenville Utilities is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for those we serve by safely providing reliable utility solutions at the lowest reasonable cost, with exceptional customer service in an environmentally responsible manner.”

GUC has achieved other milestones in recent years as well as been recognized for their safety record by State and National organizations.

