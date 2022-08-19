Flags being lowered to honor DOT worker killed in hit & run crash

Anna Bradshaw worked for the NCDOT for 11 years.
Anna Bradshaw worked for the NCDOT for 11 years.(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Flags across the state will be lowered to half-staff in honor of a Department of Transportation worker killed while on the job.

Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all flags to be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Saturday.

Anna Bradshaw, an 11-year employee of the DOT, was killed last Friday morning while directing traffic and cleaning up debris along U.S. 274 Alternate near Sims in Wilson County.

Jamari Powell was arrested the next day on felony hit and run charges.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Anna Bradshaw,” said the governor. “We’re grateful for her service to North Carolina, and our prayers are with her family, friends and NCDOT coworkers.”

The funeral for the 60-year-old woman will be at 4:00 p.m. Saturday at Joyner’s Funeral Home in Wilson. The family will receive friends prior to the service starting at 2:00 p.m.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arturo Marin-Sotelo appears in court on Aug. 18, 2022
Man charged in Wake County deputy murder appears before judge
Parker Byrd recovers from serious boating accident.
ECU baseball commit to undergo additional amputation
Deputies say the jailbreak happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. The white van has “Trinity...
Escaped Wayne County inmate caught in Wake County
The 20-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition
Motorcyclist critical after crash near Greenville Town Common is an ECU student
Clinton Jackson III
Greenville man reported missing now wanted for kidnapping & child sex crimes

Latest News

Man dead after being hit by car while walking in Rocky Mount
Deputy Ned Byrd was killed a week ago in Wake County.
Funeral held for Wake County deputy in Raleigh
SUPREME COURT: Likely overstep in Voter ID mandate needs more study
Shaun Sexton
Deputies searching for man last seen by family in 2019