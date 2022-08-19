Flags being lowered to honor DOT worker killed in hit & run crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Flags across the state will be lowered to half-staff in honor of a Department of Transportation worker killed while on the job.

Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all flags to be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Saturday.

Anna Bradshaw, an 11-year employee of the DOT, was killed last Friday morning while directing traffic and cleaning up debris along U.S. 274 Alternate near Sims in Wilson County.

Jamari Powell was arrested the next day on felony hit and run charges.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Anna Bradshaw,” said the governor. “We’re grateful for her service to North Carolina, and our prayers are with her family, friends and NCDOT coworkers.”

The funeral for the 60-year-old woman will be at 4:00 p.m. Saturday at Joyner’s Funeral Home in Wilson. The family will receive friends prior to the service starting at 2:00 p.m.

