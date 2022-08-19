Funeral home fire heavily damages Greenville landmark

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fire at a funeral home in Greenville has been ruled accidental.

A 911 call came in for a fire at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations at 1026 W. 5th Street at 2:47 p.m. Thursday. Greenville Fire/Rescue says about 25 firefighters were on the scene that blocked off West 5th Street.

Spokesperson Jessica Blackwell says that once firefighters got inside the building, it took about 30 minutes to put the fire out and get all of the smoke out.

Blackwell says there is extensive damage to the building, but the structure is not seen as a total loss.

Firefighters say one person was brought away from the area Thursday for issues unrelated to the fire.

The W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations was established in 1921 on 2nd Street.

In 1958, a fire destroyed the building, and four years later, it relocated to West 5th Street.

It was recognized in 2021 as the oldest funeral home in Greenville. It has been a Black-owned funeral home for a century.

WITN has reached out to the funeral home to see what its next steps are, and is waiting to hear back.

