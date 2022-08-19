Dinosaur Adventure comes to Greenville this weekend

Organizers say the Dinosaur Adventure is an exhibit with big dinosaurs and lots of family fun.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Families will get to experience some prehistoric fun this weekend in Greenville.

Organizers say the Dinosaur Adventure is an exhibit with big dinosaurs and lots of family fun.

The event will be at the Greenville Convention Center Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Organizers advise people to purchase tickets in advance online as they expect sell outs.

Tickets start at $25 each for visitors 13 and up, and $35 for kids 2-12.

