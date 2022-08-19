Deputies searching for man last seen by family in 2019

Shaun Sexton
Shaun Sexton(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Onslow County are hoping you can help them with a missing person case.

Shaun Sexton was last seen in the Piney Green area in 2019. The man’s family has not heard from or seen him since.

Deputies say the 42-year-old man last lived at 535 Nine Mile Road in Maple Hill.

Sexton is 6′0, weighs between 190 and 210 pounds, has either brown hair or a bald head, and has blue eyes.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Sexton is urged to contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-989-4060.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arturo Marin-Sotelo appears in court on Aug. 18, 2022
Man charged in Wake County deputy murder appears before judge
Parker Byrd recovers from serious boating accident.
ECU baseball commit to undergo additional amputation
Deputies say the jailbreak happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. The white van has “Trinity...
Escaped Wayne County inmate caught in Wake County
The 20-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition
Motorcyclist critical after crash near Greenville Town Common is an ECU student
Clinton Jackson III
Greenville man reported missing now wanted for kidnapping & child sex crimes

Latest News

Deputy Ned Byrd was killed a week ago in Wake County.
LIVE: Funeral held for Wake County deputy in Raleigh
GUC hits another safety milestone
New maps from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were released Friday morning.
All of Eastern Carolina again high-risk for spread of COVID-19
Martin County Sheriff’s Office purchased 10 automatic defibrillators after receiving a $13,120...
Martin County Sheriff’s Office awarded grant for critical lifesaving equipment