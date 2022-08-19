Deputies searching for man last seen by family in 2019

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Onslow County are hoping you can help them with a missing person case.

Shaun Sexton was last seen in the Piney Green area in 2019. The man’s family has not heard from or seen him since.

Deputies say the 42-year-old man last lived at 535 Nine Mile Road in Maple Hill.

Sexton is 6′0, weighs between 190 and 210 pounds, has either brown hair or a bald head, and has blue eyes.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Sexton is urged to contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-989-4060.

