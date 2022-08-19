Craven County construction worker calls lottery win “a game changer”

Mega Bucks Limited Edition
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County man is celebrating after winning $250,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

After working all day in the sun, Kirk Nyberg Jr. of New Bern stopped by the store for cigarettes, added a $5 scratch-off, and won a $250,000 prize.

“It’s a game changer for me,” Nyberg said.

Nyberg, a 35-year-old construction worker, bought his lucky Mega Bucks Limited Edition ticket from the Speedway on N.C. 43 in Vanceboro.

He collected his prize on Thursday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $177,526.

“I want to buy my mom a new car,” Nyberg said. “Probably a van for her grandkids.”

Mega Bucks Limited Edition debuted this month with five $250,000 prizes. Three $250,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

