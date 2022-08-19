All of Eastern Carolina again high-risk for spread of COVID-19

New maps from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were released Friday morning.
New maps from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were released Friday morning.(CDC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - For the second time in less than a month, all of Eastern Carolina is high-risk for the spread of COVID-19.

New maps from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were released Friday morning. They show red, or high-risk, for all counties.

That last happened back on July 29th.

The CDC says most North Carolina counites are at high-risk, while only a handful are low-risk for the spread of the virus.

The new map comes out just days after Gov. Roy Cooper lifted the state of emergency that was enacted shortly after the virus was first detected in the state.

To date, there have been 3,074,964 cases in North Carolina and 25,760 people have died because of the virus.

