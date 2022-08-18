Waterline break causes boil water advisory for Maysville

MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Residents of one Eastern Carolina town are being told to boil their water after a waterline break.

Maysville town officials say a contractor hit the waterline, causing periods of low water pressure or outages for their distribution system.

Because there’s a potential for bacteria to get into the water system when this happens, customers are being asked to boil their water for one minute. This includes water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and for food preparation.

An alternative is to use bottled water.

The town says people should conserve water whenever possible and that the boil water advisory remains in effect until further notice.

