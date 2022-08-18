Uncle Kracker to kick off 2022 Freeboot Friday season

Uncle Kracker performs at Centennial Olympic Park as part of The AT&T Kickoff Concert on...
Uncle Kracker performs at Centennial Olympic Park as part of The AT&T Kickoff Concert on Friday, August 31, 2013, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/RobbsPhotos/Invision/AP)(Robb Cohen | Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 2022 Freeboot Friday season is set to kick off on Sept. 2 and the headliner has just been announced.

Uptown Greenville posted on Facebook that singer Uncle Kracker will kick off the season.

The free concert will be held in Five Points Plaza from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Freeboot Friday is considered the unofficial pep rally for all East Carolina University Football home games. The event includes live music, drinks for anyone 21 and older, and fun for the whole family with inflatables for children and arts and crafts.

The ECU Pirates face off against the NC State Wolfpack Saturday, Sept. 3 at noon.

Additional Freeboot Friday events will occur on September 9, 16, 23, and 14.

The event is free at Five Points Plaza on the corner of 5th and Evans Street in uptown Greenville.

