Truck connected to Wake Co. deputy’s death recovered in Winston-Salem after being painted, sources say

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - Wednesday night, multiple sources told WRAL News that a truck connected to the killing of a Wake County deputy was located and picked up in Winston-Salem.

The truck, which was reported to be white by police, was said to have been painted red before being picked up and taken back to Wake County.

The truck was seen by a WRAL crew going into the Wake County Detention Center Wednesday night before it was taken elsewhere.

Tuesday, two brothers, Alder Alfonso Marin and Arturo Marin-Sotelo, were taken into custody in Burke County, for questioning in the killing of Deputy Ned Byrd.

Visitation for Byrd’s family will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mitchell Funeral Home in Raleigh. His funeral service is set for Friday.

