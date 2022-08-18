Trauma-informed training at New Bern convention center

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -A coalition is hosting a trauma-informed training session Thursday in New Bern.

The Coastal Coalition for Substance Abuse Prevention is hosting the summit offering training for schools and law enforcement by field experts.

The training, which organizers say is much needed is taking place at the New Bern convention center from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.