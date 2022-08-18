Trauma-informed training at New Bern convention center

City of New Bern
City of New Bern(City of New Bern)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -A coalition is hosting a trauma-informed training session Thursday in New Bern.

The Coastal Coalition for Substance Abuse Prevention is hosting the summit offering training for schools and law enforcement by field experts.

The training, which organizers say is much needed is taking place at the New Bern convention center from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Byrd with loved ones
MOM: Doctor wants to get Parker Byrd out of hospital after Thursday
Richard Henries
No bond for Grantsboro man after midnight traffic stop
Charles Crooks
NTSB: Co-pilot “visibly upset” before jumping from plane at RDU
Greenville DMV office
Schedules to change at driver’s license offices
Gyron Langley
DEPUTIES: Nine ounces of cocaine found in Winterville man’s pants

Latest News

Truck connected to Wake Co. deputy's death recovered in Winston-Salem after being painted,...
Truck connected to Wake Co. deputy’s death recovered in Winston-Salem after being painted, sources say
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, August 18th at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, August 18th at 4:30am
Returning ECU students give boost to Pitt County businesses
Returning ECU students give boost to Pitt County businesses
Upcoming school year raises concern for kids mental health following pandemic isolation
Upcoming school year raises concern for kids mental health following pandemic isolation