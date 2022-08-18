“Stuff the Bus” event planned to benefit Craven County students

Partners in Education Stuff the Bus
Partners in Education Stuff the Bus(Craven County Partners in Education)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Businesses across Craven County are collecting school supplies for students in need.

This is part of the “Stuff the Bus” event hosted by the Craven County Partners in Education. The event is set for Saturday, August 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Staples in New Bern, but you can donate now.

The following local businesses are collecting donations until Friday, August 19:

  • BSH Home Appliances, 100 Bosch Blvd., New Bern
  • Baxter Family Eye Care, 3000 Trent Rd., New Bern
  • Bella’s Café, 323 Middle St., New Bern
  • Century 21 Zaytoun-Raines, 312 S. Front St., New Bern
  • Coastal Grove Family Dentistry, 2306 Dr. M.L. King, Jr., Blvd., New Bern (Mon – Thu, 8am-5pm)
  • Craven County Schools, 3600 Trent Rd., New Bern
  • Edward Jones Investments – Dan Roberts, 301 S. Front St., New Bern
  • Edward Jones Investments – Georgiana Bowman Bircher, 246 Craven St., New Bern
  • Marine Federal Credit Union, 2034 Waterscape Way, New Bern
  • Mitchell Hardware, 215 Craven St., New Bern
  • Moen, 101 Industrial Drive, New Bern
  • Paula’s Pizza, 3946 Dr. MLK, Jr., Blvd., New Bern
  • Rankin & Fiume Orthodontics, 608 McCarthy Blvd., New Bern
  • Robinson Family Dental, 610 Miller Blvd., Havelock (Tuesday – Thursday, 7am-5pm)
  • Rowland & the Home Sales Team, 2602 Neuse Blvd., New Bern (Open House to collect supplies on August 6th, 9:00 am – Noon)
  • Staples New Bern, 3230 Dr. M.L. King, Jr. Blvd., New Bern
  • Sylvan Learning Center, 416-A Pollock St., New Bern
  • Toyota of New Bern. 5010 US Hwy 70 East, New Bern
  • Truist, 375 S. Front St., New Bern (downtown branch only)
  • Two Rivers Church, 3321 Neuse Blvd., New Bern (Mon, Tue, Thu: 9-12; Wed, Fri: 9-4)
  • Weyerhaeuser, 1785-B Weyerhaeuser Rd., Vanceboro
  • White & Allen, PA, 901 College Ct., New Bern

If you wish to donate, simply bring items to either of the locations listed to help “Stuff the Bus” or come out to the event on Saturday.

Click here for a list of needed items.

Partners in Education Stuff the Bus
Partners in Education Stuff the Bus(Craven County Partners in Education)

All supplies collected will benefit the Partners In Education Stuff the Bus Event. Click here to learn more.

Last year, Partners In Education received $80,000 in donations and was able to assist students in all 26 Craven County schools.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Byrd with loved ones
MOM: Doctor wants to get Parker Byrd out of hospital after Thursday
Richard Henries
No bond for Grantsboro man after midnight traffic stop
Greenville DMV office
Schedules to change at driver’s license offices
Charles Crooks
NTSB: Co-pilot “visibly upset” before jumping from plane at RDU
Gyron Langley
DEPUTIES: Nine ounces of cocaine found in Winterville man’s pants

Latest News

Juniper Road Two Fire
Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands still 1,226 acres, now 77 percent contained
Suspect charged in Wake Co. deputy murder
Murder charge announced in death of Wake County deputy
Crash near Town Common in Greenville
Charges pending after car hit motorcyclist near Greenville Town Common
Parker Byrd recovers from serious boating accident.
ECU baseball commit to undergo additional amputation